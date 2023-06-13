ST. LOUIS – A 42-year-old man is in police custody after he allegedly walked into a DGX store, stole food, and threatened workers with an axe.

According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened at 1:45 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Washington Avenue.

Witnesses told police the man entered the store while brandishing an axe. He ordered all the employees to stay away from him before taking several food items and made no attempt to pay for them.

Police claim security tried to confront the man, but he began waiving the axe around in a violent manner.

The man left the store and was arrested by police.

Charges have not yet been filed.