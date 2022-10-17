ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man is facing charges for allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend and others, and then attempting to set their home ablaze.

According to a probable cause statement obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred on the evening of Oct. 11in the 1100 block of Angelica Street, located in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they noticed a strong odor of gasoline near the front door. One of the victims told police she saw her mother’s boyfriend, identified as Wilfred Ardell Osby, pouring fuel from a gas can and attempting to light it.

The mother met with police and said she and Osby had been drinking throughout the evening. At some point, Osby accused her of sleeping with her son’s friend, which led to an argument.

The victims told police Osby said he was going to kill everyone in the home and promised his girlfriend, “I will slit your throat.”

Osby was detained and arrested at the home.

Police claim to have found a box cutter on the floor of the residence and a gas can underneath the rear porch. Osby also had two lighters in his pant’s pocket.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Osby with one count of first-degree attempted arson.