ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged a 25-year-old man with allegedly meeting young teens on social media and meeting them for sex.

According to a probable cause statement filed by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, authorities began investigating the matter in July 2023.

A detective met with a 14-year-old girl who told them that she met Curion Turner on Instagram. Turner claimed to be 17. Turner and the girl met and had sex.

In November, police met with a 13-year-old girl, who said she met Turner on Instagram earlier in the year. Again, Turner claimed to be 17. The girl told police Turner sent a rideshare to her middle school to pick her up and bring her to his apartment. The girl said she and Turner had sex.

Also in November, a third victim, a 14-year-old girl, informed police that she’d met Turner on Instagram. They spoke for several weeks. Turner told the girl he was 17 and arranged for a rideshare to bring her to him. The two met and had sex. Turner also provided the girl with marijuana.

Police eventually located and apprehended Turner.

Prosecutors charged Turner with four counts of second-degree statutory rape, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree statutory rape, and statutory sodomy – person less than 14.

Turner remains jailed without bond.