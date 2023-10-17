BRIDGETON, Mo. – A Kansas City man is behind bars after he allegedly used a rod to smash the windows of 10 cars near Lambert Airport.

Prosecutors have charged Robert Garrity, 46, with first-degree property damage in connection with the investigation.

The incident happened on Oct. 12 in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Navaid Road in Bridgeton city limits. At an undisclosed time, a witness informed police that a man was damaging multiple parked vehicles.

Police later found a man who matched the description nearby with a metal rod in his hand. Garrity was identified as the suspect. Police say he is accused of busting the windows of at least 10 vehicles, causing damages in excess of $750.

Garrity has a criminal setting hearing scheduled for Nov. 22. If convicted, he could face up to four years in prison and $10,000 in fines.