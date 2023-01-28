ST. LOUIS – A man wanted for sex offenses with a minor in the St. Louis area has turned himself in, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Julian V. Jones Sr., 48, was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service. Authorities say he is now in custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center.

Police say the victim was under the age of 17 when Jones got her pregnant, and she had a child. Police got a search warrant for the DNA from the victim and Jones. A paternity test indicates that he is the father of the child.

Jones was wanted on a charge for second-degree statutory rape. St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.