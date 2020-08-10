Police: Missouri man held child hostage in the middle of I-55

Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. Blue and red flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock in the city.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A 34-year-old man who police say held his 11-month-old son hostage while standing on a Missouri interstate is facing four felony charges.

Alonzo Jones Jr., of Cape Girardeau, is accused of choking the boy and threatening to kill him while standing on Interstate 55 in Cape Giradeau on Thursday and pointing a gun at motorists. He is charged with first-degree domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say Jones had his arms wrapped around the child’s neck during the confrontation and let go of the boy only after officers used a stun gun on him.