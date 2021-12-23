Police: Missouri man shot neighbor with a crossbow

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A central Missouri man is jailed without bond after allegedly using a crossbow to attack a neighbor.

Fulton police were called to a home just before noon Wednesday to help a 42-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen with an arrow from a crossbow.

The man is hospitalized but a news release from police did not offer details about his condition. Investigators say a 63-year-old got into a verbal altercation with the victim before using his crossbow to attack him.

Formal charges had not been filed as of early Thursday.