ST. LOUIS – A 42-year-old St. Louis man wanted for two separate incidents of domestic violence against a former girlfriend was arrested last week at a homeless encampment near the Mississippi Riverfront.

According to probable cause statements obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the first incident occurred on July 21 near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and North First Street.

Police met with the victim, who said her boyfriend, identified as Rico Bowens, shot at her with a pistol while she was inside her vehicle. One bullet struck the rear driver’s side underneath the gas tank.

On Sept. 7, police from the Fourth District circulated a ‘Most Wanted’ email department-wide, listing Bowens as a suspect for a prior assault. Officers searched a homeless encampment along Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard in Downtown St. Louis and met with the victim, the same woman from the July incident.

The victim told police she’d been in a relationship with Bowens in the months prior. She said Bowens accused her of seeing another man, grabbed her by the throat, punched her in the head, and then threw her to the ground.

Police located Bowens and attempted to detain him, but a struggle ensued during the arrest.

After his arrest, police said Bowens admitted to the July shooting using a borrowed handgun because he’s not allowed to own a firearm.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Bowens with attempted unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree property damage, and armed criminal action in connection with the July shooting. Regarding the incident along Leonor K. Sullivan, Bowens was charged with third-degree domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest.