ST. LOUIS – Detectives are asking for the public’s help finding and identifying a burglary suspect.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said he is wanted in connection with five burglaries that happened between April 22 and April 28 at the Reconnect Real Estate business located at 5223 South Grand Boulevard.

Police said their investigation has revealed that the suspect stole and/or attempted to steal mail from the company’s mailbox. Those items in the mailbox include rent checks and money. Surveillance video shows that the suspect walks with a limp.

Anyone with information is urged to call a 1st District Detective at 314-444-0100. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).