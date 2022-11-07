ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who pilfered catalytic convertors from a local scrapyard.

According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, the burglary occurred just before 8:10 p.m. on Oct. 14, at the Metro Metal Recyclers in the 5700 block of Natural Bridge Road.

Police claim the individual forced his way onto the property through an exterior wall and stole four catalytic convertors.

Courtesy: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Courtesy: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Courtesy: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Anyone with information on this man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact St. Louis police at 314-444-0001. Anonymous tips can be submitted via CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS; you may be eligible for a cash reward.