Police need help identifying St. Louis County supermarket shooting suspect

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The police need the public’s help identifying a person of interest in connection with a shooting that happened inside a north St. Louis County supermarket.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons said the shooting happened on December 16 at Mally Supermarket located in the 7000 block of West Florissant Avenue at approximately 11:50 p.m.

When Country Club Hills police officers arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the person of interest is considered armed and dangerous. “Detectives want to identify him as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information regarding this person of interest should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).