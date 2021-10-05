Police need help identifying suspects in multiple cell phone store robberies

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has asked for the public’s help locating multiple suspects in connection with multiple cell phone robberies.

On August 26 at 6:33 p.m. police said a suspect pointed a firearm at an employee of the Boost Mobile store located at 3636 Page and demanded money. The suspect then obtained money and got away on foot. No injuries were reported. Police described the suspect as a man 40 to 50 years old who is between 5’8″ and 5’10” and weighs between 200 to 240 pounds. Police said he has a medium build and a medium complexion. They also said he wore a dark-colored shirt, blue jean shorts, white shoes, a green hat, sunglasses, and had a bandana covering his face.

On September 4 at 7:25 p.m. two men robbed the T-Mobile located at 4167 Lindell Boulevard. Police said the suspects pointed a pistol and announced a robbery. They then demanded money. They obtained the money and left on foot. Police described the first suspect in connection to this incident as a man between 45 and 50 years old. They said he is between 5’6″ and 5’7″ and weighs between 175 and 180 pounds. They said he was wearing a red t-shirt, dark blue jeans and gloves. Police described the second suspect as a man between 45 and 50 years old. They said he is between 5’6″ and 5’7″ and weighs between 175 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black t-shirt, dark blue jeans and gloves.

On September 10 at 5:35 p.m. a man robbed the Boost Mobile store located at 3636 Page. A 28-year-old woman at the scene said the suspect pointed a firearm at her and announced a robbery. He then obtained money from the register, stole the woman’s firearm, and fled on foot. Police described the suspect as a man between 50 and 60 years old. They said he is about 6’0″ with a medium to heavy build and a dark complexion. He was wearing blue jean overalls, a hat, sunglasses and a mask.

On September 17 at 6:48 p.m. a man and woman robbed a Metro PCS store located at 3949 Lindell Boulevard. Police said the man had a handgun and both suspects announced a robbery. They then took money and left the scene on foot. Police described the first suspect as a man between 45 and 50 years old. They said he is between 5’7″ and 5’8″ and weighs between 240 and 250 pounds. Police described the second suspect as a woman between 40 and 45 years old. They said she is between 5’6″ to 5’7″ and weighs between 150 to 160 pounds.

On September 20 at 7:14 p.m. a man and woman robbed a T-Mobile located at 4167 Lindell. Police said the male suspect pointed a firearm at employees while demanding money. The suspects then obtained money from the register and left on foot. The police said the first suspect is described as a man between 40 and 50 years old. They said he is between 5’0″ and 5’10” and weighs between 160 to 175 pounds with a medium build and dark complexion. He was wearing a white shirt, white hat, and sunglasses. The second suspect is described as a woman between 40 and 50 years old. They said she is between 5’0″ and 5’10” and weighs between 160 and 175 pounds with a medium build and medium complexion.

The police said no one was injured in any of these incidents.