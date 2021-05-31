Police: Neighbor shoots, kills woman’s ex-boyfriend who was attempting to break into her apartment

OAKVILLE, Mo. – St. Louis County Police have released new information regarding an overnight fatal shooting at an Oakville apartment complex.

According to Sgt. Benjamin Granda, a county police spokesman, the shooting happened just before 2:10 a.m. in the 2800 block of Blackforest Drive. Officers responded to a burglary in progress and found a 27-year-old man had been shot.

Officers attempted to save the man’s life but he later died at a local hospital.

Granda said police learned the man, identified as Alex Mitchell, was trying to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment when he shot.

The ex-girlfriend had screamed for help and a neighbor heard her. The neighbor armed himself and went out to confront Mitchell.

The neighbor ultimately shot Mitchell during the ordeal, Granda said.

The neighbor is cooperating with investigators and has, thus far, not been charged with a crime.