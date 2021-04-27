Police: Northwestern Missouri child dies after hit-and-run

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Police in northwestern Missouri say a 4-year-old has died from injuries sustained last week in a hit-and-run crash, and a woman has been charged in the child’s death.

The News-Press reports that the crash happened April 22 on a St. Joseph street. Police say the child walked out into the street in front of the car around 8 p.m. and was hit. The child was taken to a local hospital, then flown to a Kansas City hospital. Police confirmed on Monday that the child had died.

Police say officers stopped Suani Karsom about a block from the crash scene, and she admitted to hitting the child and driving off. Police say she was driving without a valid license and has been charged with leaving the scene of an injury crash.