NORTHWOODS, Mo. — St. Louis County police said that a shooting death in Northwoods appears to be a murder-suicide.

Northwoods police officers were called at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday to do a welfare check on Colonial Avenue. When the officers arrived, the suspect pulled two guns out and opened fire.

Officers returned fire but neither the suspect nor the officers were hit.

Upon further investigation, police discovered a body inside the home. The victim was identified as 59-year-old Dwight Hogan, Sr. The suspect was later found dead from a possible self-inflicted gunshot injury, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Anyone with information on the case should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or Crime Stoppers 866-371-TIPS (8477).