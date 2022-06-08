ST. LOUIS – A man from The Bronx in New York City is accused of posing as a St. Louis bank customer and attempting to withdraw thousands from that person’s account.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred May 31 at the Commerce Bank branch in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

A man approached a bank teller, identified himself as Stephen Bransford, and requested a withdrawal of $4,500. The man presented an ID with Bransford’s personal information and was also able to answer security questions that had been preset on the account.

However, the bank manager noticed a series of suspicious transactions on Bransford’s account at other Commerce Bank locations. In addition, the manager determined the person’s signature did not match the signature on file with Bransford’s account.

The manager alerted the police, who quickly responded and apprehended the man, identified as 57-year-old Kevin Bishop. Police contacted Bransford, who said he didn’t know Bishop and had not given anyone authorization to make any withdrawals from his account.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Bishop with forgery and attempted stealing -$750 or more, both of which are felonies. He remains jailed without bond.

Bishop has a prior arrest for identity theft in Cook County, Illinois from January 2022.