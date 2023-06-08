CLAYTON, Mo. – An officer with the North County Police Cooperative has resigned over allegations he inappropriately touched someone in police custody.

According to Major Ron Martin, assistant police chief for the NCPC, the incident took place on June 3 on the grounds of Normandy High School.

Police claim Officer Marcellis Blackwell arrested a 37-year-old man that day, placed handcuffs on him, and drove him to a secluded part of the campus. Blackwell then put his hands down the victim’s pants without their consent and while he was still handcuffed.

The victim reported the incident to the NCPC on June 4, Martin said.

The NCPC investigated the matter and found evidence to corroborate the victim’s story, Martin said.

Blackwell resigned from the force when presented with the allegations. He was arrested June 7.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Blackwell with one count of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy. He remains in custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Martin said the investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has additional information to report on the case, they’re asked to call the North County Police Cooperative at 314-499-6090.