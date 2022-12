ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County police have issued an endangered person advisory to a 39-year-old man.

Willie is five feet five inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a heather gray t-shirt, black jogging pants, a black jacket, and a black cap with a gold accent when he was last seen.

His automobile was discovered on the Missouri River Highway 67 bridge abandoned.

If you have any information, please contact St. Louis County Police or 9-1-1.