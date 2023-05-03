ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Berkeley woman accused of child abuse remains jailed after video of the crime turned up on social media.

According to a probable cause statement obtained from the Berkeley Police Department, the incident occurred on April 27 in the 8300 block of South Fay.

Berkeley police claim the Missouri Division of Family Services requested assistance from law enforcement at a residence. An officer arrived at the home and met with a DFS caseworker.

The caseworker told the officer they spoke with a resident, Shambre Richardson, who admitted to beating a child.

Police allege the abuse was live-streamed on Instagram. The responding officer met with the child and saw bruiser, swelling, scabbing, and welts on their body.

Richardson was taken into custody that day.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Richardson with one count of abuse or neglect of a child. She’s in custody at the St. Louis County Jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond.