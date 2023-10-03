WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – One person is in custody Tuesday after a Webster Groves woman was shot the night before while laying on her bed.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Tuxedo Boulevard, according to Lt. Jillian McCoy, a spokeswoman for the Webster Groves Police Department.

The victim was on her bed when she was shot in the arm. She was rushed to a hospital and treated. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Four shots were fired into the home, McCoy said.

Just after 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, police arrested a suspected shooter. Police claim this person had a firearm and 12 magazines containing several hundred rounds of ammunition in their possession.

This individual has not been formally charged. Police will soon present their investigation to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.