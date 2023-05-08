ST. LOUIS – It’s been a weekend of lawlessness in St. Louis, with roughly 15 shootings and no arrests. Five people have died, and 18 people were injured.

Major Ryan Cousins said the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will increase its police presence.

“We have to create a large presence, and hopefully that will deter people from coming downtown or anywhere else in the city,” he said.

On Friday, at the Exotic Bar on Cherokee Street, police said two people were shot multiple times and died in the hospital from their injuries.

The next day, two people were shot and injured on Cherokee Street during the weekend Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

Police said they are asking the public to help them find the two suspects they believe are responsible for the Saturday evening shooting on Cherokee Street. A 25-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were shot in their legs.

Later on Saturday night, two people were shot on Destrehan Street; one person survived, but the other, the suspect, is dead.

On Sunday, two teenagers died in a quadruple shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

“The laws are very challenging as far as we’re concerned,” Cousins said. “But we’re continuing to work with our city partners, such as Officer Violence Prevention. It’s very chaotic for the officers, very apprehensive.”

The department said it received 639 calls citywide. In the 4th District, they received 173 calls, including 55 during a night shift.

Police said the calls involved people blocking streets, doing doughnuts on Market Street, and large crowds.

“We will also partner with the sheriff’s department to help us with our traffic control and our cruising detail downtown,” Cousins said. “We will also continue to partner with the officer violence prevention with our ongoing efforts to reduce crime in the City of St. Louis.”

Police said all incidents this weekend were random and not related, and they will continue to have a large presence downtown and increase detail this weekend.