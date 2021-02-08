Police pursue stolen vehicle from Jefferson County into St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Law enforcement chased a stolen car from Jefferson County into south St. Louis County before the vehicle was spiked by police.

Much of the action was captured on the Missouri Department of Transportation’s camera system.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies noticed the stolen vehicle around 11 a.m. on Highway PP at Highway 30. They attempted a traffic stop but driver would not pull over.

The suspect continued into St. Louis County and the Jefferson County deputies ended their pursuit.

A short time later, the driver jumped out onto Interstate 255 near Lindbergh and ran across the interstate toward a Hooters restaurant and other nearby businesses.

It’s unclear if the suspect is in custody.