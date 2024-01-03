ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A rush-hour police pursuit in north St. Louis County ends with a collision on the Chain of Rocks Bridge and one person in custody.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department says an officer from the North County Precinct saw a silver Chevrolet SUV tied to a recent homicide in the area of eastbound Interstate 270 and Lilac Avenue just before 5:20 p.m.

Police claim the officer attempted to pull the SUV over, but the driver fled.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers chased the SUV on eastbound I-270 until it crashed into another vehicle on the Chain of Rocks Bridge.

No one was injured in the collision. The driver of the SUV was taken into custody.

One lane of eastbound I-270 was closed due to the ongoing investigation and to clear the crash scene.