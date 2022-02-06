Police record additional overdose death in Central West End

For the first time on record the odds of accidentally dying from an opioid overdose in the United States are now greater than those of dying in an automobile accident.

ST. LOUIS – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department say a sixth person has died of a drug overdose after several individuals were found to have overdosed.

On Saturday, St. Louis police and firefighters responded to overdose calls between 3:19 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at residences in the 4300 and 4400 blocks of Forest Park Avenue.

Eight people, seven men and a woman, were suffering from overdoses. Five of the men and the woman were pronounced dead. The other two overdose victims were taken to the hospital.

Firefighters initially said five people had perished.

Two EMS firefighters were also hospitalized over possible fentanyl exposure but they were released in good health a short time later.

The victims’ names have not been released.

St. Louis police said the investigation is still ongoing.