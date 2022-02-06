Police record additional overdose death in Central West End

ST. LOUIS – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department say a sixth person has died of a drug overdose after several individuals were found to have overdosed.
On Saturday, St. Louis police and firefighters responded to overdose calls between 3:19 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at residences in the 4300 and 4400 blocks of Forest Park Avenue.
Eight people, seven men and a woman, were suffering from overdoses. Five of the men and the woman were pronounced dead. The other two overdose victims were taken to the hospital.
Firefighters initially said five people had perished.
Two EMS firefighters were also hospitalized over possible fentanyl exposure but they were released in good health a short time later.
The victims’ names have not been released.
St. Louis police said the investigation is still ongoing.