ST. LOUIS – Authorities recovered several guns from a Downtown St. Louis apartment party over the weekend.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports that the guns were recovered in the 300 block of North 10th Street. Officers responded to the scene on an undisclosed time and date after a disturbance call.

Police say at least one person was arrested. That person was in possession of a stolen firearm from Des Peres, Missouri.

SLMPD has not reported any additional details relevant to this investigation.

In recent weeks, officers have responded to several disturbances for properties over weekends, some tied to parties at short-term rental spots. Earlier this month, SLMPD announced they are searching for five teenagers wanted for questioning of a mass shooting downtown, one which reportedly stemmed from a party in an office space.