Still taken from police body cam footage. (St. Louis County Police Department)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – More than six weeks after St. Louis police officers shot a gun-wielding suspect following a brief chase from the city into the county, law enforcement has released body camera footage and audio from that incident.

Although the incident involved SWAT officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, detectives with the St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons unit are handling the investigation.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the ordeal began around 10:38 p.m. on Friday, March 3, in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

City police observed a 2019 Kia Stinger moving erratically near Kingshighway Boulevard and Rosalie Street and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver fled from police and the pursuit began.

Police deployed spike strips to stop the Stinger, but the driver continued, eventually leading authorities into the City of Jennings. The driver pulled off the roadway at McLaran Avenue and Main Street, and drove parallel to a set of train tracks.

The vehicle eventually became inoperable at 10:47 p.m., and the driver attempted to flee on foot, Panus said.

Police claim the suspect brandished a firearm at officers. One of the officers opened fire, striking the suspect at least once. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene and a Keltec 5.56 caliber pistol was recovered.

No officers were injured during the incident, Panus said.

On March 4, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Gathing with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest by fleeing.

At the time of the pursuit and shooting, Gathing had been on probation for a December 2022 case on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest.

On Monday, April 17, county investigators made bodycam footage and police audio available to the public. Gunfire and profanity can be heard, so viewer discretion is advised.

Due to the shakiness of the footage, the bodycam from the officer who shot Gathing doesn’t explicitly show the shooting, but you can tell there is a foot pursuit. The officer shouts, “He’s got a rifle! He’s got a rifle!” before unholstering his sidearm.

The officer issues three commands—saying “Freeze! Freeze! Drop it!”—before firing seven rounds. The video shows the individual continue running, with the officers yelling “Freeze” three additional times before finally telling the man, “Stop, m———–!” and “Get on the ground, b—-!”

At this point, Gathing gets to the ground as other officers arrive. He’s rolled to his stomach and placed in handcuffs.

Bodycam video from another officer shows Gathing with a gunshot wound to his back.

Gathing remains hospitalized, Panus said, but he’s being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.