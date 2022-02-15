Police release video of officer-involved deadly shooting in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Police released body camera footage from multiple agencies and dispatch audio from an officer-involved shooting in Ferguson in December.

Jeremi Moore, 35, of St. Louis, was pronounced dead at the scene after an exchange of gunfire. According to the investigation, the incident started when Ferguson Police received a 911 call on Dec. 12, 2021.



“The caller stated that a heavy-set black male wearing a white coat, flourished a gun at the caller,” Lt. Colonel Stephen Sack with the St. Louis County Police Department said. “Two uniformed officers from the Ferguson Police Department operating marked patrol vehicles responded to the area.”

At 8:33 p.m., one of the officers who responded spotted the suspect at the intersection of South Harvey and Wesley avenues, but he ran behind houses in the 100 block of S Harvey Avenue. That officer did not chase him.



A second officer spotted him at 8:35 p.m. lying on his stomach outside a home located at 618 Wesley Avenue. The police officer got out of her patrol car to investigate and the suspect ran into the background. Both Ferguson police officers followed into the backyard.



At approximately 8:36 p.m., two shots were fired at Ferguson officers.



“The investigation revealed the body-worn cameras assigned to the two responding Ferguson officers were not activated during this portion of the incident,” Lt. Colonel Stephen Sack said.

Shotspotter captured the report of the gunfire. The Ferguson Police Department initiated an officer in need of aid call. Personnel from St. Louis County Police Department, North County Police Cooperative, and other surrounding departments responded.



“Shots fired, shots fired, clear all units, shots fired, officers in need of aid, shots fired,” can be heard on the dispatch audio. “In the rear of 618 Carson.”

Officers lost sight of him but found a backpack that belonged to him. When more officers responded, they set up a perimeter, and officers body-worn cameras from multiple angles show the moment officers see the suspect. It also shows officers searching through a wooded area to find the suspect.



“Come out where I can see you, let me see your hands, *gunfire* shots fired, officer in need of aid,” is some of what can be heard on the police officer’s body-worn cameras.



Police said at 8:59 p.m. the suspect fired one shot at the North County Police Cooperative Officers.



“Shots fired at me, shots fired at me,” one officer can be heard saying on body-worn cameras. The officer returned fire. The suspect then moved from the back of the house to the front, and officers from several departments closed in on the suspect.

Officers can be heard saying “Drop the gun, show me your hands,” while the suspect is lying on the ground.

EMS was called to the scene and Moore was pronounced dead. According to the investigation from St. Louis County Police Department, law enforcement fired 20 gunshots.

“Per our General Order, to maintain transparency and accountability to the public, it is the goal of this Department to release any existing relevant body-worn and/or dash camera footage, as determined by the Chief of Police, within 45 days following a critical incident that involves St. Louis County Police Officers.



A critical incident is defined as any incident where an officer uses deadly force directed at another person, by firearm discharge or by means other than discharging a firearm, where serious physical injury or death may have occurred,” the police department said in a statement Tuesday evening.