ST. LOUIS – Classes are canceled the rest of the week at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

This follows the shooting that killed a student, a teacher, and the gunman.

A tribute is one of many ways people are remembering Teacher Jean Kuczka and sophomore Alexzandria Bell, and school is closed at Central VPA for the rest of the week. The pain and heartache might be even more pertinent Wednesday morning, as we continue to learn more about the victims.

15-year-old sophomore Alexandria Bell loved to dance. Her principal described her as “bright and charismatic, beautiful inside and out. She loved to dance.”

61-year-old Jean Kuczka was a dedicated teacher, passionate about her students. She taught health, PE, and personal finance. She worked at Central Visual and Performing Arts since 2008. Not only that, but she was a wife, mother, and grandmother.

Meantime, we’re learning more about the shooter, 19-year-old Orlando Harris. Police released photos of the AR-15 style rifle they said Harris carried with him.

Interim Police Chief Michael Sack shared the shooter forced his way into the building with 600 rounds of ammo. He also left behind a handwritten note that read: “I don’t have any friends, I don’t have any family, I’ve never had a girlfriend, I’ve never had a social life, I’ve been an isolated loner my entire life. This was the perfect storm for a mass shooting.”

The superintendent explained that it will likely take some time before students will be able to return to the building. Students will pivot to virtual learning on Monday, October 31.