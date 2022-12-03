ST. LOUIS — Officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Morganford at 4:20 a.m. on Friday.

The 28-year-old man was discovered with cuts to the right side of his face and right eyelid. According to the victim, the suspects shot at him outside Morganford Market and followed him home.

They fired him two more times, one of which grazed him. The suspects were last seen driving northbound on Morganford Road in a gold Infinity car, according to the victim.

The investigation is still in progress.