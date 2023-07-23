CLAYTON, Mo. – Police are investigating a reported disturbance Saturday at a private party at the Shaw Park Aquatic Center in Clayton.

According to Cpl. Jenny Schwartz, a spokeswoman for the Clayton Police Department, pool staff contacted authorities around 8:30 p.m. to report the disturbance and request assistance in dispersing those in attendance.

Officers arrived to find a large crowd inside the aquatic center and a line of people awaiting entry to the event.

Police told the crowd the event had been canceled. The crowd left without further incident.

While speaking with employees, a juvenile staff member told police they were assaulted by an unknown person. The staffer said they were not injured and could not point out the individual responsible.

Anyone with information on the disturbance or the assault is asked to contact the Clayton Police Department at 314-645-3000.