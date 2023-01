DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS – Police responded to an early Wednesday morning burglary in downtown St. Louis.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez got footage of the scene iWorld Everything Wireless electronics store on the 1200 block of Washington Avenue a little after 5:00 a.m. Glass was broken on the front side of the building.

No suspects have been found as this is an open investigation. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.