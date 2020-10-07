Police respond to home in University City following reported chase

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions appeared outside a University City home Tuesday evening following a reported police pursuit.

Apparently, two people led police on a chase that ended in the 7000 block of Julian Avenue. The two men went into a residence and have remained inside ever since.

A spokesperson for the Florissant Police Department said officers observed a crime taking place at the Phillips 66 gas station on Patterson Road around 7:20 p.m. The officers pursued the pair to Julian.

Police from St. Louis County and University City joined Florissant authorities in responding to the scene. They’ve deployed shields for protection and taking cover behind vehicles.

