Police respond to reports of shots fired at West County Mall

DES PERES, Mo. – Police from multiple law enforcement agencies converged upon West County Center Friday evening in response to a reported shooting at the mall.
Police sources have told FOX 2 that two people got into argument inside the mall. One of the individuals took out a gun and fired at the other. No one was injured.
Those two people and a third person have been detained.
Police say a woman is in custody as the suspected shooter.
