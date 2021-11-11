Police: Missing Illinois 1-year-old could be in Missouri, mother found dead

WHEELING, Ill. – An Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been activated for a missing one-year-old girl from Wheeling, Illinois. The vehicle it is believed she was traveling in was located in Missouri.

Police said the department received a Missing Persons report around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after family members became concerned that Ja’nya Murphy, 21, had not been to work, nor had any contact with them since the previous day.

After initial attempts to contact Murphy failed, police and fire personnel conducted a well-being check at Murphy’s apartment on the 300 block of Inland Drive. Authorities found the balcony door unlocked and discovered Murphy dead, according to police. Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs, 1, was not at her residence.

Jaclyn is a black female, who is 2 feet tall and 24 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said they believe she was in a maroon 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan with the Illinois license plate FP139293. When the vehicle was found in Missouri, Jaclyn was not inside of it.

Police said Jaclyn may be in danger.

The Wheeling Police Department is requesting any information from the public regarding sightings of Jaclyn A. Dobbs, or the maroon Dodge Grand Caravan. Any individual with information regarding the whereabouts of Jaclyn or the van should contact the Wheeling Police Department at (847) 459-2632, or call 9-1-1.