ST. LOUIS — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects wanted in connection with a Cherokee business burglary. They are accused of stealing $20,000 worth of property from Kuts by Kurtis. The items include barber’s clippers, clipper blades, and bottles of cologne.

The burglary happened in the 2900 block of Cherokee Street on Sunday, November 5, at around 3 a.m. The suspects were captured on surveillance video breaking into the business.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 314-444-2500. You may remain anonymous or be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.