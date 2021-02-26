Police say fatal Wildwood shooting was self-defense

WILDWOOD, Mo. – An 18-year-old Wildwood resident will not be charged for shooting two people Wednesday night after investigators determined the shooting was in self-defense.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting happened just after 7:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of Eagle Creek Road.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found a 17-year-old dead with at least one gunshot wound. Another man had been shot and was rushed to a local hospital. His injury was not life-threatening.

Detectives said the shooting wasn’t random. The victims and residents were known to one another.

Police said the 18-year-old was confronted in his home by two intruders looking to purchase marijuana. Because the pair forcefully entered the residence, the 18-year-old was able to invoke his right to self-defense under the Castle Doctrine.