Police say sexual assault occurred during drive from Univ. City to Town & Country

CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis man remains jailed Thursday on charges he sexually assaulted a woman while giving her a ride in the county.

According to Detective Katie Exline, a spokeswoman for the Town & Country Police Department, the incident happened on the morning of Wednesday, July 14.

Town & Country officers responded to the Mason Woods Village around 10 a.m. and met with a woman who said she’d been assaulted during a car ride. The woman told police the suspect was still in the parking lot.

Officers located the vehicle and apprehended the driver, identified as 30-year-old Mark Hall Jr., Exline said.

Investigators learned Hall knew the victim from a previous contact.

It’s believed the alleged assault took place between University City and the Town & Country city limits.

Hall was charged with second-degree attempted sodomy and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Mark Hall Jr.