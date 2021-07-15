Police say teen sex abuse victim led officials to body in Jackson County

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — Police say they were led to human remains buried on the property of a home in unincorporated Jackson County by a teenager who has accused the homeowner of sexual abuse.

The Kansas City Star, citing court records, reports the teenage girl told police the homeowner had told her he killed a woman and hid the body. The girl says he also showed her photos of a woman’s dismembered body.

Independence police on Wednesday found human remains on the property near Grain Valley. Police on Thursday identified the body as 32-year-old Kensie Renee Aubry, who was last seen in Independence in October 2020.

The homeowner has not been charged in the case involving the remains.

