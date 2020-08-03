St. Louis County police say woman pepper sprays pizza place employees over mask use

SAPPINGTON, Mo. (AP) — Police say a St. Louis woman pepper-sprayed pizza place employees after she was asked to leave because she wasn’t wearing a mask.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis County police responded to a call Sunday at Incredible Pizza Company.

Police say customers were asked to leave because they weren’t wearing masks. Then a woman used pepper spray on employees.

St. Louis County requires that people wear masks in public and inside businesses to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The woman was issued a summons for assault. 

