WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Police are searching for two teenage girls who turned the city hall’s fountain into a bubble bath during last week’s Fourth of July parade, causing property damage and costing taxpayers’ money.

A couple of hours before the city’s annual Fourth of July parade, surveillance video showed two teenagers dropping laundry detergent into Webster Groves’ city hall fountain.

“There were lots of bubbles,” said Dr. Marie Peoples, Webster Groves city manager.

As the parade started, crowds noticed four inches of foam starting to fill up. Some thought it was fun, scooping it up and taking pictures, but city employees said this is no bubble bath.

“It requires some special types of chemicals to do the cleaning, and they have to drain the fountain,” Peoples said. “So we have to shut it down, drain it, and when we’re trying to do more sustainable things in the city, it’s a waste of water.”

The question remains: is it just a harmless prank or a costly crime?

“When they soak the fountain, it causes approximately four hours of our public works’ department to come out and go ahead and clean the fountain with another chemical to subside the suds,” said Webster Groves Police Detective Paul Boudreau.

It’s a big expense for taxpayers, and it also poses a risk of permanently damaging the fountain’s mechanics, which isn’t the first time.

Police said it happens at least three to four times a year. City officials have shared pictures of two events that occurred this year, as well as a video from 2017.

They said enough is enough. The pranksters need to be held accountable.

“Some people are not taught to be mindful of others, so I guess we have to teach them better,” said Zayn Cruz, a Webster Groves resident. “We can’t just yell at them and tell them to stop, that usually doesn’t help anything.”

“I’ve always felt welcomed in Webster Groves, and I know that there’s a good community here,” said Sam Slupski, a visitor to Webster Groves. “So it’s a bummer when there’s people trying to infiltrate that in a disrespectful way.”

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information, contact the Webster Groves Police Department.