Police search for 5 juveniles suspected of Dutchtown shooting

ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for help identifying five juvenile suspects in connection with a shooting that happened Thursday in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 4000 block of Ohio Avenue at 4:00 p.m. Thursday. When they got to the location, they found a 16-year-old girl with her torso bruised and an 8-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to his torso.

The victims told police that they were walking in the area when the suspects exited a black vehicle and started yelling about “an ongoing dispute between them.” The victims and suspects are acquaintances. Police said the argument escalated a physical altercation.

Police said the victims started to run to a residence on Ohio Avenue when they heard gunshots. Both victims were hit, but the bullet did not break the 16-year-old girl’s skin.

Both victims were taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

There were four other victims. All of them are teen girls between 14 and 16 years old, but none of them were injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said all suspects are between 14 and 15 years old.

Anyone with information that wants to remain anonymous and receive a possible reward can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). Citizens can also speak with a detective by calling 314-444-2500.