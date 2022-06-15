TROY, Mo. – Police are warning the public about a man who they consider to be armed and dangerous. The Troy Police Department shared pictures of Zachary Copeland on their Facebook page and told fans to “be on the lookout” for him.

Copeland ran from officers in a stolen vehicle. He may be seriously injured after the incident. He may have last been seen in Moscow Mills near the Moscow Grocery Store.

This is not the first time Copeland has been in trouble with the law. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that he was charged with child endangerment and domestic assault in 2017. He told an officer that he had a bomb shoved in his pants and threatened to set it off.

Call 911 immediately if you see Copeland. Do not approach him.