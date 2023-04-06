FENTON, Mo. — St. Louis County Police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect they say is armed and dangerous. He was involved in a violent gas station robbery and a suburban home burglary.

St. Louis County suspect

The suspect is described by police as a white male, approximately 50 years of age, 5’6” to 5’7”, 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt or jacket with a black t-shirt and khaki pants. He may be armed with a gun stolen from the home burglary. Police say that he recently shaved his head.

Officers were called to the Phillips 66 in the 900 block of South Highway Drive in Fenton to investigate a robbery at around 8:40 p.m. on April 1, 2023. They found the store clerk, a 35-year-old woman, suffering from a head injury. Police believe that the suspect struck the woman in the head and then stole lotto tickets from the store.

The same suspect is believed to have broken into a St. Louis County home on April 5, 2023. Fenton officers were called to investigate a burglary in progress at around 7:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Villa Gran Way. The victims say that a man in their basement pointed a gun at them.

The man left the home before officers arrived. Police dogs and a helicopter were used in the search for the burglary suspect, but he got away.

Police are now sharing video and images in an attempt to find him. Call 911 if you see him or have a tip for St. Louis County Police.