2 in custody following stolen vehicle chase ending in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A man and woman are in custody after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle that ended in Maryland Heights at about 5:15 a.m. Friday.

The chase began in O’Fallon, Missouri when police began following a stolen vehicle. The chase went east on I-70, then south on Highway 141. The suspects then drove east in the westbound lanes of Highway 364 and got off at the Bennington exit.

The man was armed.

The suspects abandoned the car at Bennington and Sauterne Drive.

Multiple agencies were at the scene along with air support.

No one was injured.

