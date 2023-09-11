MEHLVILLE, Mo. — A woman struck and killed by a vehicle on I-55 near Butler Hill Road early Sunday morning. She has been identified as Debra Sanfilippo, 50, of Arnold, Missouri.

St. Louis County Police say that they were called to the area at around 3 a.m. They found Sanfilippo lying in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is an active investigation into the fatal collision. The vehicle that hit the woman left the scene.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the driver. Call investigators at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).