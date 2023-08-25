ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision in Norwood Township. Officers from the North County Precinct of the St. Louis County Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a car at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Halls Ferry Road and Sun Valley Drive. Officers discovered a man lying in the street. The victim was pronounced dead at the location. The vehicle fled the scene.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit and Accident Reconstruction Unit are actively investigating.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Bureau of Communications at 636-529-8210 to speak with our Crimes Against Persons Detectives. For those wishing to remain anonymous, please reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.