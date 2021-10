ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police are looking for a driver that left the scene of a deadly hit and run Thursday morning.

Investigators say a 75-year-old man was struck and killed on Gravois near McNair in south St. Louis.

The car is believed to be a silver Chevrolet Impala. Police said the driver stopped, made a U-turn, and then drove away.

