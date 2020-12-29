Police search for ex-boyfriend charged in Christmas double murder of mother and toddler

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. -The search is on for the man police say shot and killed a mother and her toddler on Christmas day. She was also pregnant.

Investigators asked the media to show a picture of their suspect Timothy Brown to help find him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

They say Brown, 30, had a known history of domestic abuse and was recently released from prison after a plea agreement.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office issued warrants late Monday afternoon for Brown and is now charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and her 2-year-old daughter on Christmas morning.

According to the charging documents, Brown is charged with two counts of 1st-degree murder in the killing of 2-year-old Alayah Butler and her mother Charese Garvin, a mother of three who family members say was three months pregnant at the time.

Her other two children were home at the time of the shooting.

“It’s unbelievable, pure evil what happened to my sister. She decided to give this guy a second chance and he did this,” Aton Garvin, Cherese’s brother said.

St. Louis County Police say there are witnesses who saw Brown’s car in the driveway of the victim’s home that morning and there is also evidence that Brown took the victim’s cellphone with him.

According to court records, Brown previously threatened Garvin and had a history of domestic violence.

Brown pleaded guilty to two charges in connection with abuse and was sentenced to five years in prison but released early.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office released this statement about the early release.

“The Missouri Department of Corrections made the decision to release this individual before he served the 5 years that he was sentenced through a plea agreement with our office. That guilty plea was to domestic violence 2nd degree and burglary 1st degree, with a sentence of 5 years for each count to run concurrently. Neither of these offenses includes the mandate that the offender must serve at least 85% of the sentence. We reached this plea agreement in consultation with the victim, who offered an eloquent victim impact statement at the time of sentencing. We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of her life and her child’s life.”

Garvin’s family wants Brown to turn himself in.

“We know you did it Tim man, just turn yourself in, you can only hide for so long,” said Garvin.

“We have issued charges in the tragic Christmas Day double homicide that this entire region is grieving over. I personally responded to this crime scene on Christmas Day, along with other members of our office and law enforcement. The idea that someone could harm a defenseless and innocent child is unimaginable and heartbreaking. Our office will do everything in our power to bring justice to the family and loved ones of the victims. We always encourage anyone with information that will assist in an investigation to contact local enforcement or our office directly.” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact them.