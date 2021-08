ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the gunman responsible for a deadly shooting in the Layfayette Square neighborhood of south St. Louis.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the 1400 block of La Salle Street at South 18th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.