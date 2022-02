ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. -- Crews at the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District picked the perfect day to train for an icy water rescue at Creve Couer Lake Park.

The sun was shining over the melting snow, and the lake was still partially frozen over. There's only a small window each year they can train on real ice because well, Missouri weather.

As they wrapped up their training Tuesday, they realized why it really was a perfect day for training.

"I looked over and saw two people running and I turned to chief, and I said hey chief, and I kind of pointed in that direction," Jan Muschany, Maryland Heights Fire Protection District's deputy chief medical officer said.

"I glanced over and thought, 'Yeah, that's just an accident waiting to happen. And the minute I thought that, they dropped through the ice," said Steve Rinehart, assistant chief of the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District.